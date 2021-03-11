Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 1,123.8% in February

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 1,123.8% from the February 11th total of 90,700 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

