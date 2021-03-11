Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the February 11th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SYAAF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Syrah Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

