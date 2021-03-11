Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,708 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 2.7% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sysco worth $60,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,757,000 after buying an additional 743,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 67,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,487. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,166.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

