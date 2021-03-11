Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CMO Klaus Werner Sells 1,981 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:SYX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 102,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,746. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
