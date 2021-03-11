Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CMO Klaus Werner Sells 1,981 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SYX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 102,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,746. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

