Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty Sells 1,702 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $113,010.00.

Shares of Systemax stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.94. 102,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,746. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Systemax’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Systemax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Systemax by 403.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Systemax by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Systemax in the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

