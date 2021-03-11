T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 25,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,215.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.75. 106,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

