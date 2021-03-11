T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

