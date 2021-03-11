T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

