T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 362,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.59% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $1,237,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $5.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.94. 53,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $176.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

