TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 457.4% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOBAF stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

