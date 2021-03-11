Tadpole Finance Market Cap Hits $2.43 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Tadpole Finance token can now be bought for approximately $10.53 or 0.00018528 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $96,479.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

