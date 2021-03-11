Tael Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $10.00, $13.96 and $6.32.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00052282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00693295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034189 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

