Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in February

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

