Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $5.88 on Thursday, hitting $170.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,946. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

