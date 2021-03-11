Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Talend from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

TLND traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,415. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talend by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Talend by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its stake in Talend by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Talend by 18.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

