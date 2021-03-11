Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
TLIS opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.
