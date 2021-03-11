Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

TLIS opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000 over the last 90 days.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

