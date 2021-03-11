Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLIS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 over the last ninety days.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.