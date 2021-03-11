TalkTalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.32

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.32 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 97.15 ($1.27). TalkTalk Telecom Group shares last traded at GBX 96.90 ($1.27), with a volume of 320,192 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

