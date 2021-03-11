Target Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the retailer on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.
Target has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Target has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
NYSE TGT opened at $178.58 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.
In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
