Target Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the retailer on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Target has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Target has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE TGT opened at $178.58 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

