Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

