Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Target were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $177.93. 49,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

