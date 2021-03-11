Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

