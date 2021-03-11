Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.
NYSE TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.
In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
