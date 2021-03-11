Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average of $170.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

