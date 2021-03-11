Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 9.5% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.84. 3,756,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,319,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

