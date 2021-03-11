TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.86

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.42. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 8,047 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

