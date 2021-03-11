Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

