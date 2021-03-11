TC Energy (TRP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (TSE: TRP):

3/4/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

2/9/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$70.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$70.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/13/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00.

TRP stock opened at C$58.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$67.89. The stock has a market cap of C$57.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at C$470,193.40.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

