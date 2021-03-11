TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.37

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.37 and traded as high as C$58.54. TC Energy shares last traded at C$58.43, with a volume of 5,184,470 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$57.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

