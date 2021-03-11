TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.93.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

