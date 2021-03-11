Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

