Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Linde were worth $30,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

