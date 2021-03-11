Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Fortinet worth $29,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 48.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.