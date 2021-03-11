Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,904 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,904 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,414,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.