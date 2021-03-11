TEAM (TokenStars) Achieves Market Cap of $124,429.70 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $124,429.70 and $1,604.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com

