Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Technip Energies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

