TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $28,380,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,164 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

