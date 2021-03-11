Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 832.3% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Techtronic Industries stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $84.44.
About Techtronic Industries
