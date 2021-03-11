Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 832.3% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $84.44.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

