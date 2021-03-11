Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Tecnoglass worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $462.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.