Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

