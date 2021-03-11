TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Trimmed by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the quarter. TEGNA comprises 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 255,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.