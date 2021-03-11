Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.