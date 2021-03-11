Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

