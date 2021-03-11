Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $18,986,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY opened at $390.13 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $413.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.23 and a 200-day moving average of $357.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

