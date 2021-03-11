Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Update

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTCNF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Telit Communications has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

