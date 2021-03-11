Tellor Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $42.83 or 0.00073905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $72.97 million and approximately $34.29 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.