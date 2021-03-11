TENA (TENA) Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a market capitalization of $353,356.12 and approximately $3,432.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

