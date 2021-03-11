Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $14,670,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,001 shares of company stock worth $52,734,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

