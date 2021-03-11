Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading Up 0.5%

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.