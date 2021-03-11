Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Terex worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.