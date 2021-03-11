Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TEZNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 70,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

