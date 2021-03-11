Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.90

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 2617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $2,893,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 303,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

